Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas pays official visit to US

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Palestinian state Mahmoud Abbas will pay official visit to United States in early May.

Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti, Palestine foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki told.

According to him, US president Donald Trump will receive Palestinian leader in White House.

The minister told that D.Trump’s participation in this meeting may lead to resumption of Israel-Palestine talks and historic agreement for establishment of independent Palestinian state.

Notably, in March of this year US president D.Trump invited Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to White House in in phone talk. Then US president called head of Palestinian state to resume talks with Israel.