Palestine: Trump’s decision on Jerusalem a declaration of war

© AFP

Baku. 9 December .REPORT.AZ/ After the decision of the US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as a part of Israel, Palestinian leadership won’t receive any US delegation including Mike Pence, as considers the US decision as declaration of war against Palestinians.

Report informs, the Executive Committee member of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Wasel Abu Yousef told the RIA Novosti.

"Definitely US delegation is not welcomed on all occupied Palestinian territory including vice-president Pence. After such decision the talks with USA is not held, it can be considered as declaration of war against Palestinian people and leadership,” said PLO representative.