Palestine requests to hold emergency session of UN General Assembly

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Palestine requested to hold emergency session of UN General Assembly after US vetoed UN resolution condemning the recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Report informs referring to the Interfax.

Resolution draft will be submitted for consideration by the members of UN GA, the voting on this issue will be held in the coming weeks

A draft resolution will be submitted for consideration by the members of UN GA. It is expected that the General Assembly will hold voting on the document in coming weeks.

On December 18, the US used its veto right to block the suggested draft resolution by Egypt condemning the recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital. All other members of UN Security Council supported the document.

In the beginning of December US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel and relocate US embassy there. Many Islamic and European countries denounced that decision.