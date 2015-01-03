Palestine handed over documents of accession to a number of international treaties to UN

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations transmitted copies of the documents on joining the State of Palestine to the 16 international conventions and treaties deposited with the General Secretary of the UN to the Secretariat of the United Nations. The Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court is among these treaties . Report informs the originals of these documents were handed over to the Deputy Special Coordinatorfor the Middle East Peace Process/United Nations on January 1. The documents will be studied for further action.

In an interview with reporters, the Permanent Observerof the State of Palestine to the UN, Riyad Mansour said that the Rome Statute is among the 15 treaties.

He stressed that, according to established procedures, after 60 days Palestine will become 123rd member-country of the ICC.

In addition, the Permanent Observer of Palestine, told reporters that on Thursday this week Palestine appealed statement to ICC filed with the request to initiate a criminal case against Israel's actions related to the conflict in Gaza, which took place in the summer of 2014.