Pakistani Taliban claim killing of minority minister

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Pakistani Taliban have claimed the killing of a provincial minister for minority affairs who was shot dead in a restive northwestern district.

Report informs citing the foreign media, gunmen on motorbikes stopped Sardar Soran Singh's car in Buner district, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) northeast of Peshawar, Friday evening and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing of Singh, who was minority affairs minister for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

"These activities will continue until implementation of Islamic system in Pakistan," Muhammad Khurasani, spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, said in an emailed statement late Friday.

Singh's murder was widely condemned by his fellow lawmakers and rights activists.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, whose Pakistan-Tehreek Insaf (PTI) party rules the restive northwestern province, urged his government to set up an inquiry commission.