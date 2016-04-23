 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pakistani Taliban claim killing of minority minister

    he Pakistani Taliban have claimed the killing of a provincial minister for minority affairs who was shot dead in a restive northwestern district

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Pakistani Taliban have claimed the killing of a provincial minister for minority affairs who was shot dead in a restive northwestern district.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, gunmen on motorbikes stopped Sardar Soran Singh's car in Buner district, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) northeast of Peshawar, Friday evening and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

    The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing of Singh, who was minority affairs minister for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

    "These activities will continue until implementation of Islamic system in Pakistan," Muhammad Khurasani, spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, said in an emailed statement late Friday.

    Singh's murder was widely condemned by his fellow lawmakers and rights activists.

    Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, whose Pakistan-Tehreek Insaf (PTI) party rules the restive northwestern province, urged his government to set up an inquiry commission.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi