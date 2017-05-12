Pakistani senate deputy chairman injured at Balochistan blast killing 25 - UPDATED

© Ria.ru

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-chairman of the Pakistani Senate Maulana Ghafoor Haidery was injured in the explosion in the province of Baluchistan, at least 20 people were killed, 35 injured.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The explosion occurred in the Mastung district. A cortege of a senior politician, presumably, was undermined when he returned from the event.

Haidery was hospitalized in the nearest clinic.

“We received 25 bodies so far and over 35 injured,” Shafi Zehri a doctor at a hospital in Mastung said.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader’s convoy was passing by a mosque shortly after Friday prayers when he was targetted.

"I am alive, Allah has saved my life, it was a sudden blast, broken pieces of the windscreen hit me, I am injured but safe. The driver and other people sitting next to me were badly injured," Haideri said on private TV channel SAMAA.

Notably, no group claimed responsibility for the attack.