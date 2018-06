Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ There are no IS militants in Pakistan.

Report informs citing the Tass, a statement was made at a press briefing in Islamabad, by official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Qazi Khalilulla.

"There is no militants of IG in Pakistan" - diplomat said.Meanwhile, he stated that "the presence of IG militants recorded by Pakistani side in neighboring Afghanistan ".