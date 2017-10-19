 Top
    Pakistani ex-pime minister and family members charged with fraud

    None of them has admitted guilt

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Pakistani court has upheld the corruption charges against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar

    Report informs citing the TASS, none of them has admitted guilt.

    Notably, Nawaz Sharif was Pakistan's prime minister three times (1990-1993, 1997-1999, 2013-2017).

    On July 28, 2017 the Pakistani Supreme Court made a decision on his disobedience to the position.

    After that Nawaz Sharif has resigned.

