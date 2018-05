© AFP / Rizwan Tabassum

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people, including four children, lost their lives on Tuesday when a passenger van rammed into a trailer and caught fire near Chakri interchange, Rawalpindi.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the accident occurred on the highway connecting the state capital, the city of Islamabad with Lahore.

Six people were injured as a result of the fire that subsequently appeared.

Investigation is underway.