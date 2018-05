© REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown people wearing burqas and armed with guns entered Peshawar’s Agricultural Training Institute early on Friday morning and began shooting,

Report informs citing the Reuters, the local police said.

According to the source, police and the military surrounded the university's territory: "The explosion heard from the campus."

At least 5 people were injured in the shooting.