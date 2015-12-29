Pakistan suicide blast kills at least 22, hurt 47

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ A suspected suicide attack at a government office in north-west Pakistan has killed at least 22 people, injured 47, Report informs referring to the BBC, officials say.

A bomb went off outside National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Mardan.

Some reports suggested a suicide bomber had driven a motorbike into the office's gates.

The NADRA office was reportedly crowded with people lining up to get ID cards.

The Bach Khan Medical complex has received at least 16 dead bodies and dozens of injured people, Reuters reports.

Police Superintendant Hashmatullah Zaidi put the death toll at 18.