Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Shaheen-1 ballistic missile - VIDEO

Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted the training launch of surface to surface Shaheen-1 ballistic missile which is capable of delivering all types of warheads upto a range of 650 kilometers, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, according to Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency.

Report informs citing AzerTag that in a statement on Monday, the Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the launch was conducted as part of a training exercise, which was aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the training launch was witnessed by the Director General Strategic Plans Division, the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers.

The director general ISPR further said that troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence.