Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of surface to surface ballistic Missile Nasr’

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan today successfully conducted training launch of short range surface to surface ballistic missile “Nasr” to enhance the operational efficiency of Army Strategic Forces Command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.

Report informs citting to DND, this training exercise involved launching of quad salvo for desired effects.

Nasr is a high precision, shoot and scoot Weapon System with the ability of in-flight maneuverability.

This Weapon System has augmented Full Spectrum Deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively including enemy’s ballistic missile defence and other Air Defence Systems.

The launch was witnessed by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Director General Strategic Plans Division, the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, the Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The CJCSC appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also congratulated the scientists and engineers on developing this sophisticated Weapon System to enhance Pakistan’s deterrence capability. He expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these aspects.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Services Chiefs have also congratulated on successful conduct of the training launch.