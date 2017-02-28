Pakistan strengthens security measures before ECO summit

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Security measures strengthened in Pakistan before the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Pakistan.

Report informs citing the AP, Interior Ministry will deploy additional forces of police and paramilitary groups to improve security in the capital.

Ten countries will participate in the XIII ECO summit on March 1.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will also attend the summit in Pakistan.