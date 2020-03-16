​Pakistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 94

A new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected 94 people in Pakistan.

Report informs citing the Dawn that the highest number of coronavirus patients has been recorded in Sindh province (76). Meanwhile, ten cases were recorded in Baluchistan, five in Gilgit-Baltistan province, two in the federal capital, and one in Punjab.

As Senator Murtaza Wahab noted, the number of people infected in Sindh province rose sharply on Monday after authorities performed tests on people who arrived in the area after visiting Iran.