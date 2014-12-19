​Pakistan resumes executions after Peshawar school attack

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan has carried out two executions, the first since a death penalty moratorium was lifted after a deadly attack on a Peshawar school.

One of those executed was convicted over an attack on Pakistan's Army HQ in 2009, the other over an assassination attempt on ex-leader Pervez Musharraf, informs Report citing BBC.

The UN had earlier urged Pakistan not to resume its executions.

Some 141 people, mostly children, died in the Taliban attack on the Army Public school in Peshawar.

Pakistan's military carried out operations against Taliban units in areas near the border with Afghanistan on Friday, saying it had killed 59 militants.