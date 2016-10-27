 Top
    Pakistani high commission officer arrested in India

    Secret documents received by Akhtar are related to the Indian defense strategy

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani High Commission officer Mahmood Akhtar was arrested by the Indian police in New Delhi on Thursday. Report informs citing the Indian media.

    According to information, the arrest was made as the employees possess some sensitive information.

    He was questioned today at the police station of the diplomatic quarter of New Delhi and soon released because he has diplomatic immunity.

    The police assumes that there was a deliberate leak of documents. Secret documents received by Akhtar are related to the Indian defense strategy.

