Pakistan election day: 23 people killed, 35 injured

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people have been injured in a terrorist attack in Larkana, Pakistan's Sind province this morning.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the explosion occurred near the polling station.

In addition, immediately after the opening of a polling station in Swabi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province), there were clashes between the supporters of Justice Movement Party and National People's Party . The disorder turned into an armed incident and one person was killed and two were injured.

At the same time, an explosion occurred near the police station in Quetta. Suicide bomber attempted to enter the polling station, but when the police tried to stop him, he blew himself up . As a result, 22 people were killed and 30 were injured.

Notably, parliamentary elections are held in Pakistan today.