Pakistan condemns resolution adopted by European Parliament

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The joint meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan Media Forum (APMF) and Baydari Fikri Forum was held in Islamabad.

Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan said to Report that the statement of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was read at the meeting.

Then, Pakistan's former Foreign Affairs Secretary, APMF Secretary General Akram Zaki, former Federal Minister Dr. Ghulam Khan, the former Secretary-General of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Riffat Kadri addressed the meeting and discussed the resolution on the relations between Armenia and Turkey adopted by the European Parliament.

The speakers noted that the resolution is completely baseless and biased and stated that Armenians committed genocide against Azerbaijanis in March of 1918 and February of 1992.