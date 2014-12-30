​Pakistan: 13 people die in Lahore building fire

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured when a fire broke out at a building in northeastern Pakistan's Lahore city Monday evening, officials and rescue workers said.

The fire began at the fourth floor of the residential and business plaza that quickly spread. Firefighters struggled for hours to douse the fire that swept across the building.

Rescue workers told reporters that they had evacuated 10 bodies from the scene. The death toll may increase further as doctors described the condition of at least three injured as critical, informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

On Sunday night, another fire incident burned down at least 200 shops and houses at a timber market in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.