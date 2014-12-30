 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Pakistan: 13 people die in Lahore building fire

    Rescue workers told reporters that they had evacuated 10 bodies from the scene

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured when a fire broke out at a building in northeastern Pakistan's Lahore city Monday evening, officials and rescue workers said.

    The fire began at the fourth floor of the residential and business plaza that quickly spread. Firefighters struggled for hours to douse the fire that swept across the building.

    Rescue workers told reporters that they had evacuated 10 bodies from the scene. The death toll may increase further as doctors described the condition of at least three injured as critical, informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

    On Sunday night, another fire incident burned down at least 200 shops and houses at a timber market in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi