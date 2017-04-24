PACE President leaves meeting of European People's Party

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Pedro Agramunt, left the meeting of the European People's Party (EPP), after demanding the resignation of the PACE chief, Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media.

P. Agramunt left the party meeting after mass statements and demands of one-party members to leave the post of PACE president in connection with his visit to Syria.

During the meeting, P. Agramunt noted that it was his private visit, not related with the work in the PACE, but admitted that he should inform representatives of other political groups about his intentions.