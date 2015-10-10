PACE President condemns bomb attack in Ankara

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Anne Brasseur, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) strongly condemned the terrorist attack near the main railway station in Ankara today, before a rally of the Turkish opposition in favour of peace, Report informs citing PACE press-service.

“This new act of extreme violence in Turkey against innocent people can in no way be justified and is contrary to the values and principles of the Council of Europe,” Ms Brasseur said. “This sad event and renewed tensions in the country in the current context of election campaign should not undermine the democratic process and compromise the holding of free elections.

I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims as well us my solidarity with the injured and with the Turkish authorities,” the President concluded.