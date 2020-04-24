​Over 750,000 patients survive coronavirus globally

The number of people who recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 750,092 worldwide.

The most recoveries are in Germany (106,800), Spain (89,250), and the US (85,922), Report says.

So far, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,726,000 globally, and the infection has claimed more than 191,000 lives.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.