Over 650,000 people evacuated in Vietnam because of typhoon

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vietnam's southern localities have organized evacuation of over 650,000 people, and temporarily closed schools, fearing that Typhoon Tembin, which battered southern Philippines on Friday.

Report informs citing the TASS.

According to Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, typhoon Tembin entered the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea, late Saturday and is forecast to hit Vietnam's Mekong Delta on Monday night.

Evacuation is also underway in other southern provinces, including Ba Ria Vung Tau, Ca Mau, Soc Trang and Hau Giang which will experience very strong winds and high waves.

Heavy rains can provoke floods and landslides, as happened in the south of the Philippines. Tembin in recent days killed about 200 people and caused significant destruction.

Tembin will already be the 16th storm that has come this season to Vietnam.

According to official figures, during the first 11 months of this year, as a result of the severe floods caused by typhoons, 390 people were killed and missing, more than 650 people were injured.