Over 600 Moroccan illegal immigrants Storm Fences to Enter Spanish Enclave in Africa

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Around 800 migrants stormed border fences separating Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco to get into Europe, police said Thursday.

The Guardia Civil said 602 migrants made it onto Spanish soil in a massive assault on high, barbed-wire fences shortly after dawn. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Five of the injured law enforcement officers were taken to hospitals.

Migrants cut holes in the fences and threw feces and quicklime, a skin irritant, at police officers trying to hold them back, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.