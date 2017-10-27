Over 600,000 Rohingya muslims flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Over 605,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 25.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to information to October 26 by the International Organization for Migration, 605,089 Rohingya Muslims arrived in Bangladesh in two months, while over 300,000 already lived before the crisis in Bangladesh.

Thus, at present total number of refugees of this ethnic group in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh exceeds 889,000 people.

IOM stress that this is the fastest growing crisis with refugees in the world.