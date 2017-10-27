 Top
    Close photo mode

    Over 600,000 Rohingya muslims flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh

    Total number of the refugees in Bangladesh exceeds 889,000

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Over 605,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 25.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    According to information to October 26 by the International Organization for Migration, 605,089 Rohingya Muslims arrived in Bangladesh in two months, while over 300,000 already lived before the crisis in Bangladesh.

    Thus, at present total number of refugees of this ethnic group in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh exceeds 889,000 people.

    IOM stress that this is the fastest growing crisis with refugees in the world.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi