Over 60 arrested in Kazakhstan for quarantine violation

Police have arrested more than 60 people in Kazakhstan for violating quarantine regime, Information Minister Dauren Abayev said Wednesday.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti, that as of March 25, Kazakhstan had confirmed 80 cases. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country declared a state of emergency and introduced quarantine in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

According to Abayev, those who circumvent the lockdown will be fined or sentenced to up to 15 days in jail.

As the Covid-19 is raging throughout the planet, countries are scrambling to fight the pandemic.

The new coronavirus outbreak emerged in late December 2019 in Wuhan, the most populous city in central China.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as Covid-19, and on March 11, declared a pandemic.