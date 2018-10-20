Over 60 killed after passenger train runs over people in India

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ 61 people have lost their lives and many more have been injured after a passenger train ran over people watching Dussehra celebrations near Jhoda Phatak in Amritsar, Report informs citing foreign media. By the information, people had gathered in large numbers to participate in festivities when this unfortunate incident happened. Police said that the speeding passenger train crushed the crowd when a large number of people were watching the Ravan effigy in flames while standing along the railway tracks.

“There are more than 50 casualties. We are evacuating people, injured taken to the hospital,” a police official involved in rescue and relief operations said.