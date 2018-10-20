 Top
    Close photo mode

    Over 60 killed after passenger train runs over people in India

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/  61 people have lost their lives and many more have been injured after a passenger train ran over people watching Dussehra celebrations near Jhoda Phatak in Amritsar, Report informs citing foreign media. By the information, people had gathered in large numbers to participate in festivities when this unfortunate incident happened. Police said that the speeding passenger train crushed the crowd when a large number of people were watching the Ravan effigy in flames while standing along the railway tracks.

    “There are more than 50 casualties. We are evacuating people, injured taken to the hospital,” a police official involved in rescue and relief operations said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi