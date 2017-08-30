Over 60 children die from unidentified infection in India during three days

© NDTV

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 61 newborns died at the Baba Raghav Das Hospital in Gorakhpur, India in the last 72 hours. This is the hospital where about three weeks ago, about 70 newborns died, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

19 children died only in last 24 hours.

The reason for the death of kids is called encephalitis, as well as other infections and pneumonia. The physicians say that the mass mortality can be explained by the powerful floods that hit Uttar Pradesh, in which the hospital is located, and Bihar state. Sick children are constantly brought in serious condition from the areas affected by the disaster.