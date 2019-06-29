Over 500 hectares burned in wildfire in south of France

Strong wildfires that occurred the day before in the French department of Gard (south of the country), destroyed 557 hectares of vegetation by morning, Report informs citing TASS.

The wildfire engulfed the thickets of pines and shrubs, as well as olive groves and orchards. 11 houses were burnt down. 550 firefighters fought the fire, both from this and from neighboring departments. Firefighting aircraft were widely used to drop water into fire zones, especially in the area of settlements located in mountainous areas.

Total fire services counted three dozen fire epicenters, many dozens of cases of ignition of vegetation. At present, the fire spread is prevented, some of the epicenters are extinguished. The fires affected four people, three of whom are firefighters.

The absolute record of the country in high temperatures was hit the day before in the department of Gard where the thermometer showed 45.9C.