Over 50 shell strike downtown Damaskus killing at least four

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Militants came under attack with more than 50 shells striking the central neighborhoods of Lebanon's capital, leaving at least four dead and another 20 injured, Abu Ishaq, a resident of Beirut,Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

“The strikes began in the morning and there were no less than 50 explosions throughout the entire downtown area. Several shells exploded near the SANA [news agency] building. Ambulances collected the bodies of four people, and at least another 20 were injured,” Ishaq said.