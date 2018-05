Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi army has freed over 50 settlements of al-Kiyar of Mosul province from Daesh.

Report informs citing the TASS, Iraqi Al Arabiya reports.

The report says that strategic settlements between the cities of Mosul and al-Kiyar cleared of terrorists.

Notably, operations to liberate Mosul province from Daesh were launched on October 17.