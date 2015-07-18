Over 5,000 people killed during Ramadan in Syria

Baku. 18 July. REPORT,AZ/ Some 5,000 people have been killed in fighting in Syria during Ramadan, a religious holy month when all military action between Muslims is forbidden, Report informs the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Saturday.

At least 1,220 civilians have died, according to the monitor.

The SOHR added that some 1,665 non-Syrian fighters with the Islamic State jihadist group, Nusra front and other extremist organizations were killed in clashes while Syrian fighters from different rebel and Islamist factions, as well as from Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, saw 564 people dead.

The Syrian government lost some 775 soldiers and officers, apart from 642 local militiamen, 99 pro-regime foreign fighters and 38 Hezbollah fighters allied with the regime.

Syria has been engulfed in civil war since March 2011.