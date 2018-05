© AFP

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ 44 migrants died from dehydration when their truck broke down in the Sahara Desert in the north of the Niger.

Report informs referring to the BBC.

The Red Cross reports that six more survived, as they were able to reach the remote village.

Among the deceased from dehydration were several children.

Local media reported that a group of Ghanaians and Nigerians tried to travel to Libya to continue to Europe via the Mediterranean.