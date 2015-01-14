Over 40 heads of states to be presented at World Economic Forum in Davos

Baku. 14 January. Over 2,500 participants from more than 140 countries representing business, government, academia and civil society will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on 21-24 January in Davos, Report informs citing WEF's official website.

On the agenda are the key challenges of “The New Global Context”, including economic growth and social inclusion, climate change and the future of the internet, as well as the main current affairs topics.

Over 40 heads of state and government will be present, among which François Hollande, Li Keqiang, and Angela Merkel.

This context consists of 10 global challenges affecting the world today: environment and resource scarcity; employment skills and human capital; gender parity; long-term investing, infrastructure and development; food security and agriculture; international trade and investment; future of the internet; global crime and anti-corruption; social inclusion; and future of financial systems. Current affairs, such as the escalating geopolitical conflicts, pandemics, diverging growth and the new energy context are on the agenda as well.

“The World Economic Forum serves the international community as a platform for public-private cooperation,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. “Such cooperation, to address the challenges we all face, is more vital than ever before. But it requires mutual trust. My hope is that the Annual Meeting serves as the starting point for a renaissance of global trust.”

Ahmet Davutoğlu, Prime Minister of Turkey, Béji Caïd Essebsi, President of Tunisia, François Hollande, President of France, Li Keqiang, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Angela Merkel, Federal Chancellor of Germany, John Kerry, US Secretary of State, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Matteo Renzi, Prime Minister of Italy, Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation, and Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa, will be among the key government representatives present.