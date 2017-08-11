 Top
    Over 30 people dead in major crash in China

    Accident in Shaanxi province killed 36 people, injuring 13 others

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger coach crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in Shaanxi province, China's northwest, killing at least 36 people and injuring 13 others, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    The accident occurred on Beijing-Kunming highway.

    The injured were sent to the hospital and rescue efforts were ongoing. Investigation is underway.

    According to information, the accident occurred in Shaanxi province late on Thursday as the coach was on its way to Luoyang, a city in central China, from Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan.

    Deputy Minister of Public Security of China Huang Ming led the investigation team, with which he left for the scene. 

