Thirty-one people were killed and 96 injured after part of a walkway collapsed during Ashura commemorations in Iraq, Report informs, Al Arabiya correspondent said. According to him, the number of victims is approaching 100.

The country's Ministry of Health currently confirms the deaths of 16 people.