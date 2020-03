© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/af1b1c7d79f1a7119965bfcc29e34dfa/04096833-a8e1-42ff-b53f-59713867b105_292.jpg

About 3.5 thousand tourists refused from visiting UN headquarters in New York over coronavirus fears.

Vincenzo Pugliese, Chief Guided Tours Unit at United Nations said during March 10 -31, excursions are suspended at the headquarters.

V. Pugliese: "So far, we had about 3,500 people who decided to cancel their tours of the UN headquarters".

Only those who have a valid pass to the UN territory or a special event badge will be allowed into the building.