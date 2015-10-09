237 bodies recovered at Guatemala landslide site

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Guatemala’s Santa Catarina Pinula municipality landslide has taken the lives of over 230 people. The recent landslide in Guatemala’s Santa Catarina Pinula municipality has taken the lives of 237 people, the country’s Public Ministry (Attorney General’s Office) said in the latest update, Report informs referring to Russian Sputnik.

8 days after the disaster, prosecutors continue to work in the area. Reporting 237 rescued bodies," the ministry Tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier data said that 220 people had died in the accident, while over 300 remained missing.

The landslide occurred last week on Thursday in a suburb located about 9 miles east of the country’s capital Guatemala City. It was triggered by heavy rains in the region.