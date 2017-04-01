© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Over 20 people reported missing after landslide in Indonesia today, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

The landslide hit the village of Baranar, province of East Java.

As a result, 30 houses, other buildings and vehicles damaged.

According to local army chief based on testimony of local residents, number of missing persons is 38. The rescuers, soldiers and volunteers were involved in search operations.