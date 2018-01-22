Over 2,700 shooting incidents took place in New York State a year

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gun crime annually costs New York $ 5.6 billion, Report informs citing the NY Daily News.

It is noted that there are more than 2.700 shooting incidents recorded during a year, of which over 400 resulted in death, about 1.500 in gunshot wounds. In addition, more than 100 cases of random shooting registered annually in New York.

According to experts, amount of damage includes $ 2.1 billion of medical and legal costs. At the same time, majority of victims of shooting incidents (up to 85%) do not have insurance. Besides, decline in the standard of living in the state due to the criminal situation causes damage of $ 3.6 billion.