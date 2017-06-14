Over 190 US lawmakers accused Trump of violating constitution

© Report.az

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Over 190 US lawmakers-democrats filed a lawsuit in federal court, accusing President of the United States Donald Trump of getting financial resources from foreign governments, Report informs citing Reuters.

According to the lawsuit, from the moment of taking office Trump did not request approval of the congress to receive foreign financing of his business.

There are at least 30 senators and 166 members of the House of Representatives among accusers.

For the first time, so many lawmakers are filing a lawsuit against US president.