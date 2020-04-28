​Over 150 doctors die of COVID-19 in Italy

At least 152 doctors have died in Italy since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to data posted on the website of Italy’s National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists on Tuesday.

According to the La Repubblica newspaper, on April 25, the number of fatalities among junior medical hospital staff in the country reached 34. Meanwhile, the Avvenire newspaper reported that 117 priests had died of coronavirus in Italy.

An outbreak of coronavirus was recorded on February 21 in the north of the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,082,000 globally, resulting in more than 934,000 recoveries and over 212,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.