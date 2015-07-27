1 192 people hospitalized in Japan in a day due to heat

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 1,192 people have been taken to hospital in Japan in the space of one day, mostly because of sunstroke caused by intensely hot weather conditions, Report informs TASS reported.

Since the heat settled in the country last week, 14 people died and over 6,000 people have been hospitalized, about half of whom were over 65 years old. The hot weather which has seen temperatures reach 39 degrees Celsius is likely to continue, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The heat wave has gripped the country for weeks. Tatebayashi, in central Honshu's Gunma Prefecture, topped out at 100.8 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, said weather.com meteorologist Jon Erdman. It was the hottest location in Japan for that day.

Last week was particularly hot in many locations. Takada topped out at 101.3 degrees, Tokyo reached 93.7 degrees, and temperatures in Kobe climbed to 96.8 degrees, Erdman said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said three locations in northern Japan with weather data as far back as 1976 set all-time record highs Wednesday. Two were in Iwate Prefecture and one in Yamagata Prefecture, and all three reported highs between 97 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Weather.com senior meteorologist Nick Wiltgen said average high temperatures in July are in the lower 80s in this region.