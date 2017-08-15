Over 100 people killed due to floods in northern India

© Phpmyadmins

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 100 people have lost their lives over the last several days as a result of the floods in the north of India.

Report informs citing DNA.

Earlier, 64 casualties were reported; among them, there were 48 people killed on Sunday in the landslide in the state of Himachal-Pradesh.

According to the latest information provided by the National Administration on Emergency Situations, 20 people have been killed in the state of Assam. About 183, 000 people are still in tent cities.

The number of casualties of the natural disaster in the state of Bihar has sharply increased. It became known on Tuesday that 41 people had been killed as a result of the floods over the last two days. According to various reports, up to 25 people might have been killed in the landslide on the military camp in Pithoragah county in the state of Uttarakhand.