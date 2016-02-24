Over 100,000 migrants crossed Mediterranean to Europe in 2016

Bakuş 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ More than 100,000 migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean to Greece and Italy so far this year, and 413 have lost their lives trying.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the International Organisation for Migration said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 102,547 people had arrived in Greece, while another 7,507 had arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, IOM said, noting that last year the 100,000 mark was only topped in July