Over 10 children still not identified after train accident in France

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ More than 10 dead or injured schoolchildren have not been identified yet after bus and train collide in southern France.

Report informs, BFMTV channel said referring to local prosecutor office.

The prosecutor in Perpignan, Jean-Jacques Fagny said four dead schoolchildren including seven children who were severely injured have not been identified yet.

The youngest injured schoolboy is eight years old, the eldest is 15, reports the RIA Novosti.

On December 14, regional train TER collided with bus at level crossing in Millas commune of France. According to preliminary data, 10 people were injured, four killed as a result of accident.