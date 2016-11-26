Over 1.5 mln expected to gather in S.Korea for anti-government rallies

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Over 1.5 million protesters are expected to attend the rally in Seoul on Saturday, in response to allegations of President Park Geun-hye's involvement in the influence-peddling and corruption scandal linked to her confidante.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the protesters also marched within 200 meters of the presidential office holding banners with messages such as "Arrest President Park."

At 8:00 pm participants are set to hold a blackout by putting out their candles, with ordinary citizens turning off their lights as a symbol of protest. Police said they will deploy some 25,000 officers, despite previous protests ending peacefully. This is the fifth rally since the outbreak of the scandal. Approximately 600,000 participants were present at the protest last week.