Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Sub-Working Group on Security of the Contact group may meet on May 19 in Ukraine, the deputy head of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the OSCE in Ukraine, Alexander Hug said, Report informs citing Russian TASS.

"On May 19 will be a meeting of the Working group on Security, headed by the head of the OSCE mission in Ukraine Ertugrul Apakan. All members of the group expressed their wish that the group to meet in Ukraine."