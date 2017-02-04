OSCE Chairman-in-Office promised to help settle unresolved conflicts

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ We will try to help settle unresolved conflicts.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Austrian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz said in a briefing in Chisinau, commenting on settlement of Transnistrian conflict.

Speaking about the issue of federalization, S.Kurz noted that he is ready to listen to all proposals that may lead to a resolution of the conflict. However, in his opinion, the right way is to give special status to Transnistria, taking into account territorial integrity of Moldova.

"The conflict and Transnistrian issue exist for a long time, and I think that it is important to define main objectives and understand that prompt decision is impossible", he added.